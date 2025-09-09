“ Rise Of The Challenger: Abhimanyu Cracks The Crown”

Guwahati: The chess world was Shines on Monday as 16-year-old American grandmaster Abhimanyu Mishra stunned reigning World Champion D. Gukesh in a classical game at the prestigious At FIDE Grand Swiss 2025 in Samarkand Uzbekistan.
Mishra, already known for becoming the youngest grandmaster in history at age 12, has now etched his name into the record books once more this time as the youngest player ever to defeat a reigning world champion in a classical format.
Playing with the white pieces, Abhimanyu unleashed a deep preparation in the Sicilian, gradually building pressure until Gukesh faltered in the middlegame. After 52 precise moves, the world champion extended his hand in resignation and perhaps in respect.
It’s an unbelievable feeling, said Mishra. “To beat someone of Gukesh’s caliber, especially as world champion, is something I’ll never forget.”
Gukesh, 19, who claimed the world title earlier this year, was gracious in defeat. He played fearless and flawless chess. The future is clearly in good hands.
