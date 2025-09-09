“ Rise Of The Challenger: Abhimanyu Cracks The Crown”

Playing with the white pieces, Abhimanyu unleashed a deep preparation in the Sicilian, gradually building pressure until Gukesh faltered in the middlegame. After 52 precise moves, the world champion extended his hand in resignation and perhaps in respect.

It’s an unbelievable feeling, said Mishra. “To beat someone of Gukesh’s caliber, especially as world champion, is something I’ll never forget.”

Gukesh, 19, who claimed the world title earlier this year, was gracious in defeat. He played fearless and flawless chess. The future is clearly in good hands.