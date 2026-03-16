Rising Bee Sting Deaths in Assam: Doctor Warns of Neglected Public Health Crisis and What to Do

Bee envenomation — long dismissed as a minor concern — is emerging as a serious and growing public health challenge in Assam, with mass attacks by giant honey bees becoming increasingly common and deadly, a leading specialist has warned.

Dr Surajit Giri, a snakebite specialist and researcher with the ICMR Zero Snakebite Death Project, told The Sentinel that healthcare workers across Assam are now confronting what he described as a new and alarming trend.

"Until recently such cases were rare. A massive bee attack can cause instant death. Although Assam does not have accurate statistics, various sources suggest that approximately 15–20 people die every year in the state from such incidents. Importantly, many of these deaths are preventable — if both the public and healthcare providers remain alert and informed," Dr Giri said.

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