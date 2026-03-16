Rising Bee Sting Deaths in Assam: Doctor Warns of Neglected Public Health Crisis and What to Do

Bee envenomation — long dismissed as a minor concern — is emerging as a serious and growing public health challenge in Assam, with mass attacks by giant honey bees becoming increasingly common and deadly, a leading specialist has warned.
Dr Surajit Giri, a snakebite specialist and researcher with the ICMR Zero Snakebite Death Project, told The Sentinel that healthcare workers across Assam are now confronting what he described as a new and alarming trend.
"Until recently such cases were rare. A massive bee attack can cause instant death. Although Assam does not have accurate statistics, various sources suggest that approximately 15–20 people die every year in the state from such incidents. Importantly, many of these deaths are preventable — if both the public and healthcare providers remain alert and informed," Dr Giri said.
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Dr Giri drew a parallel with snakebite, another long-neglected issue once seen as a problem only for poor farmers and daily wage earners. Changing environmental conditions, he said, have pushed bee attack cases across all socioeconomic groups.
The danger, he noted, can unfold rapidly. Severe allergic reactions may cause immediate collapse, while kidney failure can develop within 48 to 72 hours if treatment is delayed. Stingers left in the skin continue to inject venom slowly even after the attack ends — and in allergy-prone individuals, this can prove fatal.
"It's time we made doctors, especially those working in rural areas, well aware of medication for bee sting patients," he said.
Dr Giri offered clear, practical guidance for anyone caught in a bee attack.
Do not jump into a water body — you cannot remain submerged long enough, and the bees will wait above the surface. Instead, seek shelter in dense vegetation if possible.
To remove stingers, use your fingernails to gently scrape them out opposite to their angle of entry. Do not squeeze or forcefully pull stingers, as this can inject more venom. Venom sacs attached to stingers can continue releasing toxin for hours after the attack.
Wash affected areas gently with soap and water, seek medical care immediately, and remain under observation for at least 24 hours, as severe symptoms can appear late.