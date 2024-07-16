Role of newspapers important in the journey to Viksit Bharat: PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi underlined the role of newspapers and magazines in the next 25-year journey to Viksit Bharat during his speech at an inauguration ceremony in Mumbai today.

PM Modi on Sunday inaugurated the INS Towers on his visit to the Indian Newspaper Society (INS) Secretariat at G-Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai. The new building will fulfill the evolving needs of Members of INS for a modern and efficient office space in Mumbai and would serve as the nerve center for the newspaper industry in Mumbai.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister congratulated all members of the Indian Newspaper Society on the inauguration of the new tower and expressed hope that the ease of working in the new space will further strengthen India’s democracy. Underlining that the Indian Newspaper Society was formed before independence, the Prime Minister said that the organization has not only been a witness to the ups and downs of India’s journey but also lived it and communicated it to the people. Therefore, the Prime Minister said, the impact of the Indian Newspaper Society’s work as an organization would be apparent in the nation.

The Prime Minister said that the media is not a mute spectator of the conditions of the nations but plays a major role in changing them. He underlined the role of newspapers and magazines in the next 25-year journey to Viksit Bharat. He highlighted the Media’s role in creating awareness about rights and potential of the citizenry. He cited the success of digital transactions in India as an example of how confident citizens achieve great success. He said that major nations are interested in India’s digital public infrastructure. He acknowledged the partnership of the media in these successes.

The Prime Minister mentioned the natural role of the media in creating discourse by discussing serious issues. He also emphasized the impact of government policies on the functioning of the media.

Similarly, the Prime Minister highlighted the government’s emphasis on environmental protection which is a humanitarian issue rather than a political one and mentioned the recently launched ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign which is being discussed around the world. World leaders also showed a keen interest in the program during the G7 Summit attended by the Prime Minister. He urged all media houses to join the trend for a better future for the younger generations. “I urge media houses to take forward such initiatives as an effort towards the nation”, he added. Noting the 75th-year celebrations of the Constitution of India, the Prime Minister underlined the important role of media in heightening the sense of duty and awareness of the citizens towards the Constitution

He wished for the expansion of Indian publication in all UN languages. Websites, microsites or social media accounts of these publications can be in those languages, he suggested adding the ease provided by AI in such endeavours. (PIB)

Also Read: Viksit Bharat' initiative to move forward at double the pace in coming years: Priti Adani (sentinelassam.com)