RRAG Applauds IPU Resolution Condemning Human Rights Abuses by Bangladesh Interim Government

New Delhi: The Rights and Risks Analysis Group (RRAG) has welcomed a unanimous resolution by the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Governing Council, adopted at its 216th session in Geneva on 23 October 2025, which highlights serious allegations of human rights violations by the interim government of Bangladesh. The resolution addresses concerns about threats, intimidation, arbitrary arrests, inhumane detention conditions, and lack of due process surrounding the cases of six arrested former parliamentarians.

RRAG, a complainant in the matter, drew attention to the plight of Saber Chowdhury, Fazle Karim Chowdhury, Habibe Millat, Asaduzzaman Noor, Mosharraf Hossain, and Muhammad Faruk Khan. Over 100 former Awami League parliamentarians remain detained, facing numerous criminal charges, while Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun died in custody on 29 September 2025.

The IPU strongly condemned the interim government’s refusal to grant timely visas for mandated trial observers and an IPU mission. Despite repeated requests, visa delays and non-responsiveness obstructed international scrutiny, casting doubts on the fairness of the ongoing trials.

“This denial signifies an attempt by the interim government, led by Nobel Laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus, to conduct kangaroo courts and conceal gross human rights violations,” said Suhas Chakma, RRAG Director.

The IPU expressed grave concern about the deteriorating health of detained parliamentarians under allegedly appalling conditions, the extreme nature of charges—some possibly carrying the death penalty—and the political motivations behind prolonged prosecutions.

The union reiterated its intention to deploy observers and a delegation to independently assess legal proceedings, prison conditions, and engage with government, judicial, and civil society representatives as soon as cooperation is granted.

RRAG called on the international community to act decisively, warning that blind support for Yunus’s interim government undermines the rule of law and democracy in Bangladesh. Chakma added, “The ongoing abuses build a strong case for reconsidering Nobel recognitions given the blatant judicial manipulation.”