Rs 10,369 crore for railway infra projects in Northeast: Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Guwahati: Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways on Thursday announced that the Gross Budget Allocation for railway infrastructure projects in the Northeast for FY 2024-25 is Rs. 10,369 crore.

The amount is 388% higher as compared to the average budget allocation of Rs. 2,122 crore during 2009-14.

The Minister of Railways held an interaction with media persons of the Northeast in connection with the funds allotted in the interim Budget 2024-25 for Railways and the work to be taken up in the Northeast.

Vaishnaw said that 60 stations in the Northeast are being redeveloped with world-class amenities and facilities. The Minister also mentioned that the One Station One Product stalls operational all over NFR are providing a direct selling market for locally produced items, which are getting a good response from passengers with profitable growth.

During the interaction, the Minister said that the physical progress of all the ongoing projects in the Northeastern region is advancing at a good pace. Despite being in the Himalayan region and running through tough terrain, project work is being done on a 24x7 basis for early completion.

Moreover, the gross budget allocation for railway infrastructure projects in the Northeast for FY 2024-25 is Rs. 10,369 crore, he said. It is 388% higher as compared to the average budget allocation of Rs. 2,122 crore during 2009-14.

This year's budget allocation shows unprecedented growth in several segments like new line and doubling projects, track renewal works, traffic facilities, road safety works, bridge works, signalling, workshop modernization, customer amenities, etc. The Minister of Railways also informed us that an investment of Rs. 81,941 crore is being made in the entire Northeastern region for the development of railway infrastructure.

Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, General Manager of N. F. Railway, and senior railway officials from Headquarters were also present, according to a press release by CPRO Sabyasachi De.