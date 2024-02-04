Rs 211.67 crore released for four Assam projects

DoNER asks NE states to submit new proposals, expedite ongoing projects

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: In a recent meeting of Minister of DoNER G Kishan Reddy, held virtually with chief ministers and senior officials in the Northeastern states, the minister urged the NE states to submit new projects at the earliest and expedite the ongoing ones. It was also stated that Rs 211.67 crore was released for NE states, especially for four projects in Assam, in the month of December 2023.

An office memorandum released by DoNER on February 1, 2024 stated that the meeting was held on December 22, 2023, with DoNER Minister G. Kishan Reddy chairing a virtual meeting with chief ministers and senior officers of the NE States. During the meeting, there was a discussion aimed at unlocking the untapped potential for economic advancement and the overall progress of the 'Ashtalakshmi of New India', as the eight states of NE have come to be called.

The Minister reviewed the progress of various projects and schemes under the purview of the Ministry of DoNER and the North Eastern Council (NEC), as well as other developmental initiatives of the Government of India.

The Minister urged the state governments to expedite the submission of new projects and the completion of ongoing projects, to collectively enhance investment opportunities, harmonize policies, and improve the ease of living and doing business. This concerted effort is envisioned to tap into the inherent potential of the NER and catalyse the region's growth, he stated.

The Minister also assured all support from the Ministry for the accelerated development of the region. The chief ministers of NE states thanked the Minister for Government of India's support and commitment to developing the region.

It was also stated that funds amounting to Rs 211.67 crore were released to the NE States under various schemes implemented by MDoNER and the North Eastern Council (NEC). This includes the following important projects in Assam:

1. Construction of a double-lane road from Lanka to Umrangso via Diyungmukh, Haflong Tinali, and Panipur in Assam

2. Construction of a three-lane road over bridge at Jorhat in replacement of Railway LC gate No. ST-58 on Na-Ali, Jorhat, in Assam.

3. Improvement and widening of the road from Chaygaon to Ukium in Assam.

4. Upgradation to the intermediate lane of the state road from Mawshynrut to Hahim (Athiabari) Road in Meghalaya

MoS MDoNER BL Verma, Secretary Chanchal Kumar, and other senior officers of MDoNER were also present in the meeting.