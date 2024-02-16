Rs. 25,000-crore semiconductor packaging plant in Assam: Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam will have its first-ever semiconductor packaging plant worth nearly Rs 25,000 crore soon, said Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

He made this announcement during his address at the first-ever Digital India Future SKILLS Summit at the Birinchi Kumar Baruah Auditorium, Gauhati University, today.

He said, “It was because of the leadership of the chief minister of the state that a semiconductor packaging plant will be established in partnership with the Assam Government and TATA Group. We will soon obtain all approvals and submit them to the cabinet for final approval. Young Indians aspiring to enter the world of semiconductors won’t have to leave their state or travel to other cities anymore.”

The minister also emphasised how India’s economy has undergone significant progress over the past decade, from being ‘fragile 5’ to now being ranked as the world’s ‘top 5’ economy. This significant milestone under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi has unleashed many opportunities for young Indians, particularly in emerging technology sectors where India is on the same starting line as the rest of the world.

“Through future skills, we want to convey to our young Indians that in the coming years, due to the policies of our PM, numerous opportunities will open up for them. Students need to empower and equip themselves with skills in areas such as AI, cybersecurity, and semiconductors. Today, the world’s biggest companies in these fields, including NVIDIA, Intel, AMD, HCL, Wipro, and IBM, are present here in Guwahati. They all share a singular message: there are tremendous job opportunities, but building skills for them is very important. The objective of this summit is to motivate young Indians to fully immerse themselves in the world of skills,” the minister added.

The Digital India Future SKILLS Summit hosted by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) through the National Institute of Electronics and IT (NIELIT) witnessed the convergence of esteemed dignitaries, industry leaders, academia, policymakers, and technology enthusiasts to deliberate on strategies for catalysing future-ready talent for India and the world.

Minister Chandrasekhar also highlighted that Future SKILLS is about bringing to your attention the world of opportunities in areas that require many skilled people. These futureSKILLS are needed in emerging areas like semiconductors, Al, Electronics, HPC and cybersecurity, among others.

State Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said that the state government has taken many steps for the digital skilling of youths in Assam. He said that “projects worth Rs. 1800 crore have been implemented by the Assam Government to skill our youths in Industry 4.0 across 77 polytechnics and ITIs.”

Also read: ‘Government committed to protecting citizens’ privacy’: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar amid Apple’s ‘threat warning’ row