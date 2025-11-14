Rs 3,217 crore under Assam Mala 3.0, Rs 765 cr for RG Baruah Sports Complex

Cabinet decisions

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The state cabinet took several decisions, including approval of Rs 3,217 crore for road projects under the Assam Mala 3.0, the holiday list for 2026, Rs 765 crore for the redevelopment of the RG Baruah Sports Complex, making the hard copy of the Tewary Commission report on the Nellie incident public, etc.

Speaking to the media after the cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “Around 833 km of roads will be constructed under Assam Mala 3.0.”

The Chief Minister said that RG Baruah Sports Complex will be redeveloped to construct a FIFA Olympic level football ground and other sport infrastructure. “L&T will carry out the construction work for which the cabinet approved Rs 765 crore today,” he said. The Cabinet also approved the holiday list of 2026 with 35 gazetted holidays, 39 restricted holidays, a half-holiday and 19 holidays under the NI Act.

The Cabinet approved the creation of the Ledo-Namdang protected reserve forest measuring 9.4 hectares in the Tinsukia district. The cabinet earmarked holidays under the Matri-Pitri Vandana Scheme for 2026, either from July 9 to July 12 or July 23 to July 26, including Saturday and Sunday.

Regarding the TP Tewary Commission report on the Nellie incident, the Chief Minister said that the then Chief Minister Prafulla Kumar Mahanta had placed the report in the State Assembly in 1987 without providing the print copies to the legislators. The cabinet today decided to make public both hard and soft copies of the report, he said, adding that the report is still relevant.

