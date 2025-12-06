Rs 645-cr Push for Nagaland; Jyotiraditya M. Scindia tries Stone-Pulling

Kohima: Union Minister of Communications and DoNER, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, marked a day of immense significance in Nagaland as he participated in the traditional Naga stone-pulling ceremony at Tuophema Village as part of the Hornbill Festival, followed by unveiling a major development package for the state. The day saw the inauguration of completed projects worth over Rs 202 crore and the laying of foundation stones for new initiatives of about Rs 443 crore, taking total investments to over Rs 645 crore.

Dressed in traditional Angami attire, Scindia joined the community in the culturally revered act of stone pulling, witnessing firsthand the unity and collective strength that define the Angami way of life.

He said, "This tradition is not merely a display of physical strength but a living reminder of how heritage binds communities together. Standing here among the people of Tuophema, I felt the deep wisdom of a society that safeguards its roots while embracing progress."

Following the ceremony, the Minister unveiled a significant development package for Nagaland, inaugurating and launching projects totalling over Rs 645 crore across critical sectors. As part of the Government of India's unwavering focus on enhancing strategic connectivity in the Northeast, special impetus has been placed on strengthening key road corridors and improving airport-linked connectivity through major route upgrades.

He inaugurated five completed projects amounting to over Rs 202 crore. He also laid the foundation stones for ten new projects worth around Rs 443 crore, covering health, sports, innovation, energy, and major road development, including:

Highlighting Prime Minister Modi's transformative vision for the Northeast, Scindia noted that the renewed thrust on the Act East Policy has accelerated growth across the region, reshaping its development trajectory and creating unprecedented momentum in infrastructure building from connectivity and healthcare to innovation and youth development.

Scindia emphasized that Nagaland's young and aspirational population has the potential to drive not only the state's progress but also contribute significantly to India's overall growth story. He added that several more projects were already in the pipeline and would be advanced in close coordination with Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, further strengthening development initiatives across the state. (PIB)

