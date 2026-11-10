Safety Concerns Mount as Assam Records 805 Workplace Mishaps in Five Years

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The growing number of mishaps at work places across Assam involving menial jobs has put a question mark on the overall safety at work places.

As per sources, there have been altogether 805 mishaps at various work places, including construction sites and even tea factories, in the state. These mishaps claimed the lives of 447 workers, besides leaving 345 others injured.

In fact, accidents in some tea factories in the last few years have left few workers dead and many injured.

The incidents have laid bare the kind of safety audits being conducted at the work places, and the way monitoring is done by agencies concerned, thus making it incumbent upon the state government to ensure the adoption of safety measures and monitor their implementation through safety audits.

Constituted by the Government of Assam in 2008 under Section 18 of the Building & Other Construction Workers’ (RE&CS) Act, 1996, Assam Building & Other Construction Workers’ Welfare Board (ABOCWWB) is currently mandated for taking focused initiatives for the welfare of building and other construction workers. A tripartite body with representatives from employers, unions, and government officials, the board provides financial benefits in case of mishaps.

But, there is a catch. In order to avail financial benefits in case of a mishap, the worker should be registered first on the board’s portal.

However, with lack of awareness among many, sources alleged that many workers who get injured in mishaps often don’t get any benefit. Similarly, the next of kin don’t get compensation in case of death of a worker. This has highlighted the urgent need for creating awareness among workers to register themselves on the board’s portal.

Since 2008, the board has generated Rs 3,533.46 crore from the labour welfare cess collected directly from employers, builders, and establishment undertakings.

Of these, Rs 936.27 crore has been dispensed to workers and next of the kin in case of mortality, leaving the board with a balance amount of Rs 2597.19 crore.

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