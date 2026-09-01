Samrang Customs Station Opens in Assam, Boosting India-Bhutan Trade and Connectivity

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: In a bid to boost connectivity between Assam and Bhutan, the Samrang Land Customs Station has been made operational today in Udalguri district. The new facility is expected to further enhance trade and connectivity between India and Bhutan, marking another step towards strengthening economic and bilateral ties between the two neighbouring countries.

Samrang Land Customs Station is another entry and exit point for bilateral and third-country trade.

Assam and Bhutan share a 267 km border, and Assam's districts of Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa and Udalguri are connected to the Bhutan border. There are two entry points between Assam and Bhutan - Samdrup Jongkhar and Gelephu. The Bhutan government is setting up a Mindfulness City at Gelephu, and a railway project between Kokrajhar and Gelephu has already been finalised.

Speaking about the Samrang Land Customs Station, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "The newly operational customs station will enhance trade, infrastructure around the India-Bhutan border and facilitate the movement of goods between the two countries. The customs station will provide an additional gateway for commercial activities between Assam and Bhutan, while improving the movement of goods across the international border. The development is expected to benefit traders and businesses in border areas by providing improved customs infrastructure and facilitating smoother cross-border movement."

Assam has emerged as an important gateway for India's engagement with Bhutan and other neighbouring countries in the region. The Assam government has been emphasising improved connectivity and infrastructure as part of efforts to strengthen Assam's position as a trade and transit hub in the northeast.

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