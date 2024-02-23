Saudi Arabia eyes 7.5 million Indian visitors by 2030

Greater Noida, (Uttar Pradesh): Witnessing increasing demand for travel from India to Saudi Arabia for spiritual and leisure purposes, Riyadh aims to attract 7.5 million Indian visitors by 2030, as articulated by Alhasan Aldabbagh, President - Asia Pacific, Saudi Tourism Authority, during the prominent SATTE 2024 travel show.

Expressing enthusiasm about Saudi's third participation in SATTE, Aldabbagh marked the occasion of Saudi's founding day, commemorating three centuries since its establishment. Emphasising India as a pivotal market, he highlighted a substantial 50 per cent growth in Indian visitors to Saudi Arabia last year, outlining plans to achieve the 2030 vision.

In a conversation with ANI, Aldabbagh said, "We're thrilled to be at SATTE. It's our third participation, and it's one of the most distinguished trade shows in South Asia. Today holds significance as we celebrate the Saudi founding day."

When queried about the Indian market's role in Saudi Arabia, Aldabbagh asserted, "India is a priority market for Saudi. Last year alone, we welcomed 1.5 million visitors from India, presenting a remarkable 50 per cent growth. Looking ahead, our objective is to attract 7.5 million visitors from India to Saudi Arabia as part of our vision for 2030."

Addressing visa facilitation, Aldabbagh mentioned, "Recognising India's importance, we have streamlined access to Saudi. With 10 VFS offices in India, we plan to expand further this year. We've introduced a stopover program, offering a 96-hour free visa for those travelling through Saudi Airlines or flynas (a private Saudi low-cost airline). Additionally, individuals holding a US, UK, or Schengen visa are eligible for e-Visa or visa on arrival."

Regarding the enduring relationship between India and Saudi Arabia, Aldabbagh said, "The mutual goodwill between India and Saudi Arabia has consistently expanded. This growth spans not only in the tourism sector but also in economic, social, and cultural exchanges. We eagerly anticipate our planned activations in India this year, further solidifying our flourishing relationship."

India and Saudi Arabia enjoy cordial and friendly relations reflecting the centuries-old economic and socio-cultural ties.

SATTE (South Asia's Travel and Tourism Exchange) offers a comprehensive platform to domestic and international buyers and professionals from across the travel, tourism and hospitality industry along with National and State Tourism Boards (NTOs and STOs).

SATTE is well-supported by the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, National and International Tourism Boards, Indian and International travel and trade associations and organisations amongst others, according to SATTE's official website. (ANI)

