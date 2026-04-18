SBI ATMs Run Dry in Guwahati During Bihu Holidays, Customers Left Stranded Despite RBI Guidelines

Customers of the State Bank of India in Guwahati faced significant inconvenience over the past three days as multiple SBI ATMs across the city ran out of cash during the Bohag Bihu bank holidays — precisely when people rely on them the most.

ATMs at Beltola Tiniali and Six Mile, below the flyover, were still displaying the message "Currently this ATM cannot dispense cash" until the time of filing this report — even after banks resumed normal working hours today.

When ATMs Are Needed Most, They Failed

April 14, 15, and 16 were declared bank holidays on account of Bohag Bihu. During such periods, ATMs become the sole source of cash access for customers, making their uninterrupted operation a critical necessity.

Despite this, a significant number of SBI ATMs across Guwahati remained non-functional due to cash shortages, leaving customers with no alternative during the festive period.

Also Read: Assam: Cash Crunch Hits Kokrajhar as SBI ATMs Run Dry During Festive Season