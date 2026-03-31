Scientists Find Key Protein That Activates Brown Fat to Burn Energy, Not Store It

Most fat in the human body is white fat, which stores excess energy and contributes to obesity when it builds up in large amounts. Brown fat, present in smaller quantities, works very differently — it burns glucose and lipids to generate heat through a process called thermogenesis.

"By rapidly taking up and using fuel sources from our bodies and the food that we eat, brown fat acts like a metabolic sink that draws in nutrients and prevents them from being stored," said Farnaz Shamsi, assistant professor of molecular pathobiology at NYU College of Dentistry and the study's senior author.

To do its job, brown fat depends on dense networks of nerves and blood vessels. Nerves carry signals from the brain that activate the tissue when the body senses cold, while blood vessels deliver the oxygen and nutrients needed to generate and distribute heat.