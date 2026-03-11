Scientists Find Way to Unlock the Heart's Own Regenerative Ability After Attack

A team of international researchers has taken a significant step toward making heart regeneration a clinical reality, identifying a hormonal mechanism that suppresses the heart's natural ability to repair itself — and showing that blocking it with existing drugs can restore that capacity.

The study, coordinated by scholars from the University of Bologna and the IRCCS Sant'Orsola Polyclinic, was published in the journal Nature Cardiovascular Research.

Also Read: Human heart regrows muscle cells after heart attack: Study