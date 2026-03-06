Scientists Grow Helper T Cells From Stem Cells in Breakthrough for Cancer Therapy

Cancer cell therapies work best when two types of immune cells operate together. Killer T cells directly attack cancer cells, while helper T cells act as the immune system's coordinators — detecting threats, activating other immune cells, and sustaining immune responses over time.

Scientists had already made progress generating killer T cells from stem cells in the lab, but consistently producing helper T cells had proved elusive — until now.

"Helper T cells are essential for a strong and lasting immune response," said co-senior author Dr Megan Levings, professor of surgery and biomedical engineering at UBC. "It's critical that we have both to maximise the efficacy and flexibility of off-the-shelf therapies."