Scorching Summer Heat Is Disrupting Digestion and Gut Health, Say Experts

BENGALURU: As temperatures continue to soar across the country, health experts are warning that the impact of extreme heat extends beyond discomfort and dehydration, significantly affecting digestive health and overall well-being. According to Twincy Ann Sunil, a clinical nutrition and dietetics professional at Apollo Spectra Hospital, Bengaluru, high temperatures can place considerable stress on the body's digestive system. While heat is commonly viewed as an external challenge, it also affects internal functions, particularly digestion and hydration.

Sunil explained that when the body is exposed to excessive heat, it prioritises cooling mechanisms by redirecting blood flow from internal organs to the skin's surface. As a result, the digestive system receives less support, leading to slower digestion and other gastrointestinal issues.

One of the most common effects is bloating and a feeling of heaviness after meals. Reduced blood circulation to the gut slows the digestive process, making it difficult for the body to efficiently break down food. This can leave individuals feeling uncomfortable even after consuming normal meals.

Heat can also irritate the digestive tract. Experts note that prolonged exposure to high temperatures may weaken intestinal walls, increasing sensitivity and leading to mild inflammation, nausea, or digestive discomfort, particularly after consuming heavy or spicy foods.

Another concern is the impact on the gut microbiome—the community of beneficial bacteria that supports digestion. Rising temperatures can disturb the balance of these microorganisms, potentially resulting in irregular digestion and reduced digestive efficiency.

Hydration, experts say, plays a crucial role in maintaining gut health during summer. As the body loses water and essential electrolytes through sweating, it compensates by drawing water from the colon. This process can lead to dry stools and constipation. Dehydration also affects the production of saliva and digestive acids, both of which are necessary for proper digestion.

To minimise these effects, nutritionists recommend adopting simple dietary and hydration habits. Consuming light, water-rich foods such as watermelon, cucumber, and leafy vegetables can help support digestion and hydration. Drinking water in small, frequent amounts throughout the day is also advised to maintain optimal fluid levels.

Experts further recommend avoiding extremely cold beverages, as they may interfere with digestive processes. Instead, room-temperature or lukewarm water is considered a better option for supporting gut function during periods of intense heat.

With summer temperatures expected to remain high, maintaining proper hydration and mindful eating habits can play a key role in protecting digestive health.

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