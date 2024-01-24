Scuffles, baton charges mark Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Guwahati

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Khanapara in Guwahati literally turned into a battleground today when the police prevented top Congress leaders and cadres from continuing the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on the main thoroughfare of the metropolitan city. The police administration asked the Congress leaders to follow the national highway, instead of entering the city.

The Congress leaders and cadres broke open some of the barricades put up by the police in the scuffle that continued for a long time this morning. The situation led the police to resort to a mild baton charge. Many of the yatra, including Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Bora, sustained injuries in the scuffle.

Senior Congress MP Rahul Gandhi climbed atop the bus and addressed the gathering. He said, “This is the same thoroughfare through which the rallies of Bajrang Dal and BJP chief JP Nadda’s passed. However, the administration prevented us from using this road. We have broken barricades, but not the law. The Assam Chief Minister, the Union Home Minister, and the Prime Minister can break rules. However, we would never break the rules. Our fight is against the ideology of the BJP and the RSS. We will defeat this ideology, and the Congress will form the government with the people of the country. The people of Assam should know that they should get justice.”

The yatra then took the national highway and entered the Kamrup district and then the Nalbari district.

Addressing the media at Domdoma at Hajo, Rahul Gandhi said, “What the Assam Chief Minister is doing against our yatra will benefit the purpose of the yatra. The Chief Minister and Union Home Minister are helping us by doing all these. Their activities help the yatra get the required publicity. The main issue in Assam now is the yatra. It is their intimidating tactic. Our message of the Nyay Yatra is reaching the people.”

He said, “There is a clear problem in the state. When I moved around the state, everyone complained about unemployment, inflation, corruption, and farmers’ struggles. We are raising the situation prevailing in the state.”