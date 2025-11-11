Second Phase of Bihar Assembly Elections: Polling Underway Across 122 Seats

Guwahati: The polling for the second and final phase of the Bihar Assembly elections commenced on Tuesday across 122 constituencies in 20 districts.
An estimated 3.7 crore voters, including 1.95 crore men, 1.74 crore women, and 943 third-gender voters, are eligible to cast their ballots, deciding the fate of 1,302 candidates, including major figures from the ruling alliance and opposition.
Subsequently, bye-elections are also being held in eight assembly constituencies spread across six states and one union territory, including Budgam and Nagrota in Jammu and Kashmir, Anta in Rajasthan, Ghatsila in Jharkhand, Jubilee Hills in Telangana, Tarn Taran in Punjab, Dampa in Mizoram, and Nuapada in Odisha.
The polling is underway under tight security arrangements. The mood is intense since this phase is likely to indicate which alliance will form the next government in Bihar. The first phase, held on 6 November, set the bar high with a record voter turnout of 64.66 %.
The second phase is critical for the ruling NDA, with 12 ministers in the running. Key candidates from JD(U) include Vijendra Yadav (Supaul), Lesi Singh (Dhamdaha), Jayant Kushwaha (Amarpur), Sumit Singh (Chakai), Mohammad Jama Khan (Chainpur), and Sheela Mandal (Phoolparas). Prem Kumar (Gaya), Renu Devi (Bettiah), Vijay Kumar Mandal (Sikati), Nitish Mishra (Jhanjharpur), Neeraj Bablu (Chhatapur), and Krishnanandan Paswan (Harsiddhi) are all BJP ministers running for office.
Major parties and alliances have pulled out all stops. Leaders have appealed to voters to come out in large numbers. It reflects both as a show of democratic participation and to influence the outcome. Voting will continue till 5 p.m., and early expectations are that the trend and turnout in this phase could be pivotal for both the ruling coalition and the challengers. With high stakes and keen attention, Bihar's political future may well be decided today.