Second Phase of Bihar Assembly Elections: Polling Underway Across 122 Seats

Subsequently, bye-elections are also being held in eight assembly constituencies spread across six states and one union territory, including Budgam and Nagrota in Jammu and Kashmir, Anta in Rajasthan, Ghatsila in Jharkhand, Jubilee Hills in Telangana, Tarn Taran in Punjab, Dampa in Mizoram, and Nuapada in Odisha.

The polling is underway under tight security arrangements. The mood is intense since this phase is likely to indicate which alliance will form the next government in Bihar. The first phase, held on 6 November, set the bar high with a record voter turnout of 64.66 %.

The second phase is critical for the ruling NDA, with 12 ministers in the running. Key candidates from JD(U) include Vijendra Yadav (Supaul), Lesi Singh (Dhamdaha), Jayant Kushwaha (Amarpur), Sumit Singh (Chakai), Mohammad Jama Khan (Chainpur), and Sheela Mandal (Phoolparas). Prem Kumar (Gaya), Renu Devi (Bettiah), Vijay Kumar Mandal (Sikati), Nitish Mishra (Jhanjharpur), Neeraj Bablu (Chhatapur), and Krishnanandan Paswan (Harsiddhi) are all BJP ministers running for office.