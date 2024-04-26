Self-reliance in war-fighting platforms vital: Indian Army Chief

New Delhi: Indian Army chief, General Manoj Pande has underscored the vital need of being self-reliant in warfighting platforms and systems besides achieving self-sufficiency in critical technologies through indigenous research and development.

In his address at a seminar-cum-exhibition, with the theme “Year of Technology Absorption - Empowering the Soldier”, conducted by the Centre for Land Warfare Studies (CLAWS) for the Army, at the Manekshaw Centre, he emphasised that technology has emerged as the new strategic arena of competition which drives geo-political powerplay, and is being leveraged for weaponisation of varied domains, ranging from information to supply chains.

Citing examples from recent conflicts, Gen Pande mentioned that disruptive and dual-use technologies are proliferating at unprecedented scale and transforming the character of modern wars.

A suite of digital technologies encompassing electronic warfare, micro-electronics, drones, precision attack systems, loiter munitions and Starlink terminals are challenging traditional force multipliers, he noted and reiterated the commitment of the Indian Army to continue its pursuit towards transitioning into a modern, agile, adaptive and technology-enabled future ready force.

The army chief urged all stakeholders, the services, industry partners, startups, research and development institutions, academia and policymakers to synergise their efforts and develop a vibrant national defence eco-system.

The seminar, which brought together technology experts and industry professionals to deliberate on the adoption of modern technologies like Artificial Intelligence and advanced hardware in the military domain, aimed at fostering a collaborative environment for academia and the defence industry to fast-pace the ongoing initiatives for technological absorption in the military.

It had three sessions, with the first focussed on “Contemporary Technology and Industry Capabilities”. Moderated by Director General, Capability Development, Lt General Vineet Gaur, it had eminent personalities from academia and industry such as Prof Mayank Vatsa of IIT Jodhpur, Dr Mandira Majumder, Rajiv Mehrotra, Vaibhav Gupta, and Colonel Karandeep Singh (retd).

The final session on “Maximising Technology Effectiveness and Soldier Preparedness” was moderated by Lt General P.R. Shankar (retd).

In his closing remarks, Deputy Chief of Army Staff, Strategy, Lt General Tarun Kumar Aich, reflecting on the impressive trajectory of the Indian Army’s transformation, reiterated that the adoption of niche technology in tandem with agile doctrinal reforms is extremely crucial.

He also stated that the Indian Army will continue to foster a spirit of collaboration with the industry and academia to empower the soldiers.

The proceedings underscored the importance of technology absorption in empowering soldiers besides providing a snapshot of available solutions and highlighted the contributions of the Indian defence industry, delineating their strengths, future trajectories, and their pivotal role in ensuring future-ready armed forces, an Army statement said. (IANS)

