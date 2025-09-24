Senior Citizens from Abroad Explore Assam’s Culture and Wildlife on Brahmaputra Cruise

Guwahati: Assam’s cultural and natural wealth found eager admirers as a group of 27 senior travellers from England, New Zealand, and the USA embarked on a 17-day “Assam Tour on Cruise” aboard the MV Mahabaahu.

The group was warmly welcomed at the historic Guru Teg Bahadur Sahib Gurudwara in Dhubri, where they participated in traditional Sikh rituals. For many, it was a profound spiritual and cultural experience. Christopher Caldicott, 68, from London, described tying a turban and wearing a kada the steel bracelet symbolic of Sikh faith as deeply moving. “Praying in front of the Guru Darbar allowed me to feel the essence of Sikhism,” he said, praising the warmth of the gurudwara community.

The visitors also partook in the langar the community kitchen that serves meals to all irrespective of faith. Liz Woodwalker, 83, from Devon, England, called the experience “wonderful,” lauding the hospitality and inclusiveness shown by the Sikh community.

The luxury cruise, which began in Guwahati, has been designed to showcase Assam’s landscapes, biodiversity, and heritage. Organised by Nick Van Guisen of Oxford in collaboration with Sanjoy Basu of Far Horizon Tours Pvt Ltd and Adventure Resorts and Cruises Pvt Ltd, the itinerary includes five national parks and multiple cultural landmarks.

The MV Mahabaahu will next sail towards Manas National Park, before charting its return via Tezpur to Nimati Ghat in Jorhat, concluding a journey that blends adventure with cultural immersion.