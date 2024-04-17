Seven candidates crack Union Public Service Commission mains from Assam

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Seven candidates from Assam cracked the Civil Services final examinations in 2023, conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). The UPSC declared the results today. A total of 1016 names have been selected for appointment.

The selected candidates who made it to the final list from Assam and their rankings are: Abhijnan Hazarika (172), Ricky Lohkar Pradhan (230), Rituraj Sharma (462), Ishwari Deka (320), Bhaswata Saikia (552), Kallul Hazarika (992), and Azmal Hussain (1013).

Aditya Srivastav topped the list of UPSC results this year, followed by Animesh Pradha and Donuru Ananya Reddy.

The UPSC recommended a total of 1,016 candidates for appointment to the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service, and Central Service Group A and Group B. The candidates who cleared the preliminary examinations held on May 28, 2023, proceeded to take the main examinations in September 2023. Only those who emerged successful in the mains were called for a personality test, conducted between January 2 and April 9, 2024.

