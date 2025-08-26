Seven Northeast Teachers Win National Teachers’ Awards 2025

Guwahati: In a proud moment for the region, seven educators from Northeast India have been selected for the National Teachers’ Awards 2025, one of the highest recognitions in the field of education.

The awards will be conferred by President Droupadi Murmu on Teachers’ Day, September 5, at a ceremony in New Delhi.

Officials said the honoured teachers were chosen for their outstanding contributions towards innovation, commitment, and dedication in improving the quality of education and inspiring young learners.

The National Teachers’ Awards, instituted by the Ministry of Education, aim to celebrate the unique role of teachers in nation-building and to encourage excellence in teaching practices.

This year’s recognition of seven educators from the Northeast is being seen as a testament to the growing contribution of the region’s teaching community in shaping India’s educational landscape.