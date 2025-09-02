Shanghai Cooperation Organization Nations Condemn Pahalgam Terror Attack

Tianjin: The member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) have strongly condemned the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam and said that the perpetrators, organizers and sponsors of such attacks 'must be brought to justice'.

In the Tianjin Declaration by the Council of Heads of State of the SCO, all member nations expressed their deepest condolences and sympathy for the families of the terror attack victims.

"The Member States strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam on 22 April 2025. They expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the dead and the wounded. They further stated that perpetrators, organisers and sponsors of such attacks must be brought to justice," read the Declaration.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, delivering his opening remarks at the summit in the presence of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, raised the Pahalgam terror attack and expressed gratitude to "friends" for standing with India, while slamming the double standards of certain countries that openly support terrorism.

He urged SCO member states to adopt a strong stance against terrorism and act collectively to eradicate it.

"This attack was not only an attack on India's soul but an open challenge to all the countries that believe in humanity. In such a situation, the question arises whether a few countries supporting terrorism openly should be accepted by us? We should speak in a united front that no double standards are accepted in terrorism," he stated.

The member states, while reaffirming their firm commitment to the fight against terrorism, separatism, and extremism, stressed the inadmissibility of attempts to use terrorist, separatist and extremist groups for mercenary purposes. (IANS)

