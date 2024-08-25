Sharp rise in respiratory, other viral infections among children: Experts

NEW DELHI: Delhi NCR has swiftly crossed the long-period average (LPA) of 640.4 mm of rainfall, considered the "normal" mark for monsoons this year. While the heavy downpour has led to widespread waterlogging and other challenges in the city, it has also brought a surge in infections, posing significant health risks, especially for children.

As paediatric infections rise sharply, experts are urging heightened vigilance during these months to protect the most vulnerable.

Dr. Rajiv Uttam, Director of Paediatric Pulmonology, Critical Care Paediatrics (PICU), and Paediatric Care at Medanta, Gurugram, has observed a marked rise in viral infections among children. "We're seeing a significant rise in paediatric cases of viral fever accompanied by respiratory symptoms such as cough, cold, and abdominal pain, especially following the recent rains. Over the past couple of weeks, there has also been an increase in cases involving loose motions, though not excessively. Children with asthma are particularly affected, with viral infections exacerbating their conditions, leading to more severe symptoms. In the last three to four days, we've observed a noticeable number of asthma flare-ups among children," he said.

"In terms of respiratory issues, we've seen a 15-20 percent increase in such cases over the past two weeks. Additionally, monsoon-related allergies and waterborne diseases are on the rise. While very few people are being tested for dengue, there might be a spike as mosquito breeding season progresses," Dr Uttam added.

The heightened humidity and constant wet conditions during the monsoon create an ideal environment for various pathogens to thrive. Children, with their developing immune systems, are particularly vulnerable to these infections. Respiratory illnesses, including asthma, are among the most common issues faced during this season.

Dr. Gajanan B. Mankikar, senior paediatric consultant in Bhosari, Pune, echoes the concerns about respiratory health.

"During monsoon season, it's important for parents to be aware of the challenges it can pose for a child's respiratory system. Due to their developing immune systems, children are particularly vulnerable to the negative effects of increased humidity, allergens, respiratory infections, and air pollution during this time of year. These factors can significantly impact their lungs, worsening pre-existing chronic respiratory conditions such as asthma or increasing their susceptibility to developing such conditions. By understanding these triggers and taking proactive measures, parents can help their children stay healthy and enjoy the wonders of the monsoon season," he said.

Asthma, a chronic respiratory condition, is a significant concern during the monsoon. In children, the condition can be triggered by a range of factors, including viral infections, allergens, and environmental changes. Symptoms such as coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath, and laboured breathing can worsen during this season, leading to more frequent and severe asthma attacks.

Parents play a crucial role in managing their child's asthma during this season. Dr. Mankikar advises, "To manage monsoon asthma, prioritize an asthma-friendly indoor environment, practice good hygiene, monitor indoor air quality, follow an asthma action plan, promote safe physical activity, maintain a healthy lifestyle, and ensure annual flu vaccinations are up to date. By incorporating these preventive measures and following the prescribed inhalation therapy, parents can effectively navigate monsoon asthma triggers and empower their children to embrace the season with confidence and resilience."

Healthcare professionals urge parents to stay vigilant and take necessary precautions to protect their children from the increased risk of infections. Regular medical check-ups, proper hygiene, and adherence to prescribed treatments are essential in ensuring children's well-being during the monsoon season. (ANI)

