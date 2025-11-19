Shashi Tharoor Slams Assam Minister's Tweet for Insensitivity Over Bhagalpur Massacre Reference

Guwahati: Congress Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor has firmly denounced Assam minister Ashok Singhal’s recent tweet featuring a cauliflower field with the statement “Bihar approves Gobi farming.” The post provoked widespread condemnation as it was interpreted by many as a reference to the 1989 Bhagalpur massacre, during which numerous Muslims were killed and allegedly buried beneath cauliflower fields to conceal the crime.

Reacting to the backlash, Tharoor stressed that neither the Hindu faith nor Indian nationalism can ever be used to justify or celebrate such acts of violence. “As someone proud of my Hindu heritage and committed to an inclusive India, I categorically reject any glorification of communal killings,” he said. He further urged political figures to promote communal harmony and exhibit respect towards the suffering endured during tragic events.

The tweet sparked sharp criticism from opposition politicians and civil society members alike, accusing Singhal of insensitivity and using divisive rhetoric. Leaders such as Gaurav Gogoi and Saket Gokhale voiced their displeasure, stating that the post was a deeply inappropriate reference that trivialises a dark chapter in India’s history. Social media users and scholars also highlighted how the imagery undermines the gravity of the massacre and dishonours its victims.

This incident has reignited discussions over the responsibility public officials bear when communicating sensitive issues. Critics warn that provocative social media posts risk inflaming communal tensions and spreading misinformation. Tharoor’s comments have reinforced calls for greater care in political speech to uphold India’s pluralistic values.

As debate continues, concerns are mounting about the impact of incendiary online statements on social cohesion. Experts remind leaders that such controversies underscore the importance of responsible communication in a diverse society with a history of communal strife. This episode serves as a stark reminder of the need for restraint and respect in public discourse to foster unity and mutual understanding.