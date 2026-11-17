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SHILLONG: With Meghalaya seeking to transform its growing music and cultural appeal into a major tourism and economic driver, the sixth edition of the Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival is positioning itself as a launchpad for the state's concert economy, with a strong focus on attracting millennials and Gen Z audiences while connecting the Northeast to the international music circuit.

Built around the theme 'Generations', this year's festival aims to bring together global music icons, established Indian performers and homegrown musicians on a common platform, reinforcing Meghalaya's ambition to establish itself as India's music capital rather than merely the rock capital.

Minister in-charge of Tourism Paul Lyngdoh explained that the festival was primarily targeting millennials and Gen Z as the government sought to develop a concert economy by leveraging Meghalaya's potential and strength in soft power, particularly music.

Referring to neighbouring Assam's efforts to bring international artistes, he said, "We expect number of visitors to increase further, lot of tourist visiting the Northeast and thereby creating music circut for NE. With Guns N' Roses concert organised in Assam, we expect tourist visiting Assam will also attend Cherry blossom in Meghalaya which will be organised."

Emphasising the festival's inclusive approach, Lyngdoh said, "We like to be inclusive, and want the millennials and Gen Z to be a part," asserting "Shillong is not the rock capital, Shillong is the music capital".

Lyngdoh claimed that the Chief Minister's Grassroots Music Project had spread its wings far and wide, strengthening Meghalaya's music ecosystem.

Highlighting Shillong's growing international appeal, he referred to Ed Sheeran having named the city his favourite destination.

A global music promoters' meet with local musicians is scheduled for November 19. The festival, organised by Meghalaya Tourism, will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and Lyngdoh at Madan Kurkalang, Bhoirymbong, in Ri-Bhoi district, on November 20 and 21, marking the third consecutive year at the venue.

Last year's two-day festival attracted over 50,000 visitors, around 40 per cent of whom were tourists.

The festival will feature internationally-acclaimed artistes sharing the stage with local performers. The main Star Arena line-up of November 20 includes Nelly, Boys Like Girls, Darshan Raval, Da Minot Leonard, Meban and Altego, while the November 21 line-up features Khalid, Swae Lee, Elliot James Reay, Jessie Lyngdoh, Mark Ryan and Galantis.

The Blossom Stage will feature Bhayanak Maut, Scribe, Gingerfeet, Skylevel, Napalmic, Mercy Is Dead and Magnificent Obsession on the first day, followed by Wish, Tune Up Channel, Leo Boys, Time Noir, Kill Deez Kidz and Chegim Durama ESC on the second day.

The BudX Dome will host Martin D'Souza Jupiter, Adrian C, Hame Langki, Cardo and Emes on November 20, followed by Feliz, Shaan Nazareo, Kamari, Issac, Gidi X Gary and Sub Tide on November 21.

Beyond music, the festival will feature several youth-oriented attractions, including a fit-check contest, Meghalaya Cage Fight (Bania), Arim Fight, beatboxing, The Drop Producer Contest, a Cherry Blossom fashion line unveiling, ziplining, eating competitions, a Ferris wheel, mechanical bull rides, a Cherry Blossom cosplay contest, and a painting competition.

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