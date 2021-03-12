Similarity in message of Gita and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', says Narendra Modi

NEW DELHI: There is a similarity in the core messages of the Srimad Bhagavad Gita — a Hindu scripture — and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India) call, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday.



Noting that great leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Lokmanya Tilak, Mahakavi Subramania Bharathi were inspired by the Gita, the Prime Minister said the "core message of Srimad Bhagvad Gita is action because it is far better than inaction".

"Similarly, the core of Aatmanirbhar Bharat is to create wealth and value not only for ourselves but for the larger humanity. We believe that an Aatmanirbhar Bharat is good for the world," the Prime Minister said while launching the Kindle version of Swami Chidbhavanandaji's Bhagavad Gita through video conference.

The Prime Minister also recalled how Indian scientists came out quickly with vaccines for COVID-19 to heal and help humanity, keeping with the spirit of Gita. Urging people, especially youths, to have a look at the Gita, the Prime Minister said that the teachings of the scriptures are extremely practical and relatable.

Modi further said that the beauty of the Gita is in its depth, diversity and flexibility. He added that the path shown in the Gita becomes ever relevant at a time when the world is fighting a tough battle against an epic global COVID-19 pandemic and bracing for a far-reaching economic and social impact.

The Prime Minister also said that the Gita could provide strength and direction for once again emerging victorious from the challenges faced by humanity. He quoted a peer- reviewed journal of cardiology published by University of Oxford which talks at length about the relevance of the Gita in the times of COVID pandemic.

Modi said that the Gita makes us think, inspires us to question, encourages debate and keeps our minds open. He said anybody who is inspired by Gita would always be compassionate by nature and democratic in temperament.

The senior BJP leader further said that the Gita was born during conflict and depression and humanity is passing through similar conflicts and challenges now. He added that the Gita is a treasure of thoughts that reflects the journey from depression to victory.

Launching the e-book version of Swami Chidbhavanandaji's Bhagavad Gita, the Prime Minister lauded the efforts to bring out the e-book version as this would connect more youngsters with the noble thoughts of the Gita.

Traditions and technology have merged, said the Prime Minister, adding this e-book would also deepen the connection between the eternal Gita and the glorious Tamil culture. (IANS)

