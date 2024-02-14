Top Headlines

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation’s Steering Committee for Greenfield airports has formally recommended ‘site-clearance’ for the proposed Greenfield airport in Doloo, Cachar district.
Site-clearance approval for Doloo airport in Cachar district of Assam

 Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation’s Steering Committee for Greenfield airports has formally recommended ‘site-clearance’ for the proposed Greenfield airport in Doloo, Cachar district. He said, “Under the Greenfield airport policy, establishing a new airport is broadly a two-stage process—site clearance, followed by in-principle approval. With this decision of the steering committee, we are now one step closer to ushering a remarkable connectivity transformation in Barak Valley.”

