Sitharaman, Himanta Lead International Yoga Day Celebrations on Brahmaputra Riverfront in Guwahati

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The 12th International Day of Yoga (IDY) was celebrated across the state today, with the central programme held in the morning at Brahmaputra Riverfront Park, Guwahati, in the presence of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The central event in Guwahati was held with the performance of various yoga ‘asanas’ by the chief guest Sitharaman, the CM and other participants. State ministers Ashok Singhal and Ajanta Neog were among the dignitaries present on the occasion. The programme was a joint initiative of the National Ayush Mission and the Assam State Rural Livelihoods Mission.

After the programme, the Chief Minister told the media, “Today is the 12th International Day of Yoga. We were privileged to have India’s Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, present at the programme in Guwahati. Women, youth and members of self-help groups took part in different programmes held across the state.”

Later, taking to his X handle, the CM posted, “Over 30 lakh women SHG members from across Assam came out to celebrate fitness on #InternationalDayOfYoga, turning it into one of the biggest health mass moments in the history of the state...Whatever be the occasion, Assam’s Nari Shakti leads from the front.”

In another post, he wrote, “Yoga is Bharat’s gift to the world and our ancient ingredient for a fit and healthy lifestyle...Under the stewardship of Adarniya @narendramodi ji, this healthy practice is now a global movement... This morning, I joined Smt @nsitharaman ji for a yoga session by the Brahmaputra.”

Of several ministers, Jayanta Mallabaruah was present at a programme at Sonapur, Pijush Hazarika at Jagiroad, Atul Bora at Golaghat, and Union Minister of State Pabitra Margherita was present at Jorhat. Other ministers took part in programmes held in other parts of the state.

Also read: International Day of Yoga: A healthy society makes a strong, prosperous nation, says PM Modi