Six Injured in Major Road Accident at Dhing Besamari, Two Critical

Collision between CNG vehicle and motorbike caused by overspeeding Bolero; victims include college student and elderly person, police launch probe
Representative Image
Nagaon: A serious road accident took place at Dhing Besamari this afternoon, leaving six people injured, including a college student and an elderly person.

According to eyewitnesses, a Bolero car overspeeded and caused a collision between a CNG vehicle (AS21SE5376) and a motorbike (AS02W2485). The impact left multiple passengers severely injured.

Two victims Ariful Islam and Mamoni Khatun were reported to be in critical condition and were immediately referred to Nagaon town for advanced medical treatment. Other injured persons include Sheikh Khaledajia, Jahirul Islam, and Jayanta Bora.

Police from Ahomgaon station rushed to the spot and have initiated an investigation into the incident.

