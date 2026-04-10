Smriti Irani Slams Congress, TMC Over Women's Reservation Bill Opposition

Former Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani on Thursday accused Congress and the Trinamool Congress of blocking discussion on the Women's Reservation Bill during the extended budget session — despite both parties being led by women.
Irani made the remarks while campaigning in Rajarhat, speaking to IANS ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections.
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The three-day extension of the budget session is set to focus on discussing proposed amendments to the Women's Reservation Act, 2023 — officially known as the Constitution (One Hundred and Sixth Amendment) Act, or the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam.
Both the Congress and TMC have objected to the session extension. Irani found the opposition hard to reconcile with the fact that Congress is led by Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, while TMC is headed by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
"It is hilarious that both are being led by women," Irani said. "My party, despite being led by a man — Prime Minister Narendra Modi — has brought and passed this bill in both houses while in power."
She also turned her criticism on the UPA's record, saying the previous government had the numbers and the opportunity to pass the bill in both houses but chose not to act.
Irani also raised the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, alleging that the victim's mother had been "insulted" by TMC workers.
"It is painful that the mother of the RG Kar victim has expressed that she was insulted by the Trinamool Congress goons," she said.
She directed pointed questions at women leaders within the TMC, asking why a grieving mother seeking justice was being subjected to harassment when she chose to exercise her democratic right.
Significantly, the victim's mother, Ratna Debnath, filed her nomination on Thursday as a BJP candidate from the Panihati Assembly constituency.
Irani also accused Chief Minister Banerjee of failing to stand by the victim's family and alleged that the state government had supported those responsible and removed evidence in the case — allegations that TMC has not formally responded to in this context.
Irani also referenced remarks made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a public rally in West Bengal on Thursday, in which he warned that every TMC leader involved in corruption would be identified and held accountable after May 4 — the date when results of the two-phased Bengal Assembly elections are due.