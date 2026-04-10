Smriti Irani Slams Congress, TMC Over Women's Reservation Bill Opposition

The three-day extension of the budget session is set to focus on discussing proposed amendments to the Women's Reservation Act, 2023 — officially known as the Constitution (One Hundred and Sixth Amendment) Act, or the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam.

Both the Congress and TMC have objected to the session extension. Irani found the opposition hard to reconcile with the fact that Congress is led by Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, while TMC is headed by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

"It is hilarious that both are being led by women," Irani said. "My party, despite being led by a man — Prime Minister Narendra Modi — has brought and passed this bill in both houses while in power."

She also turned her criticism on the UPA's record, saying the previous government had the numbers and the opportunity to pass the bill in both houses but chose not to act.