Smuggling of Burmese Supari rampant surprisingly rising in Golaghat-Merapani

GOLAGHAT: Golaghat and Merapani have become the focal points of rampant smuggling of Burmese Supari. Illegal Burmese Supari transportation through Golaghat district from Myanmar has been surprisingly rising. A large-scale illegal Burmese supari syndicate has been running in Golaghat under the supervision of a section of the supari mafia.

The conscious persons and organisations of Golaghat have raised objections several times against Burmese Supari transportation through Golaghat town. But no action has been taken by the district administration as well as the Golaghat police.

It is noteworthy that the Burmese supari empire is currently expanding unimpeded, with Golaghat serving as both the major thoroughfare and its hub.

The notorious members of the syndicate gather Burmese supari in the foothills of Nagaland and transport it through the CRPF gate at Merapani and in front of the Merapani police station by managing various parties every day. Recently, a truck loaded with supari bearing number WB 41 J 9899 met with an accident at Merapani, which was entered Golaghat district by crossing the gate of Merapani CRPF gate via Bhandari in Nagaland. Locals intercepted the truck loaded with Burmese supari and handed it over to Merapani police. The Merapani police have already seized the truck loaded with smuggled supari and registered a case with the promptness of the public. However, there is also propaganda among the public that the supari syndicate mafia is continuing its efforts to free the truck loaded with smuggled Burmese supari from Merapani police station by manipulating various parties.

