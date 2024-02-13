Snacking on tree nuts boosts health: Study

New York: Snacking on tree nuts like pistachios, almonds does not lead to belly fat, rather they help in better weight management and are a more efficient source of energy, according to a study. As tree nuts are high in calorie and fat content, a common misconception persists that eating nuts causes weight gain. But various studies have shown that eating tree nuts, like pistachios, daily is an easy way to experience a flavourful, nutritious, and portable snack that can reinvigorate a person. (IANS)

