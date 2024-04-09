So far, only one has applied for citizenship under CAA: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today launched a counter-attack on people protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), declaring that only one person has applied for citizenship under the CAA rules till date.

The CM told the media, “Many days have passed since the implementation of CAA. But to date, only one person from Assam has applied for citizenship under the provisions laid down by CAA.”

He said that some people are opposing CAA and claiming that lakhs of people would apply for citizenship under the new rules of CAA, which were notified by the Central government last month.

The Chief Minister, while referring to claims by the protesters, said, “Now they must be held answerable.”.

He also said that CAA does not have any impact on the ground in Bengali-dominated areas in the state. Citing the Sonari Assembly constituency as an example, the CM pointed out that many Bengali-speaking people are residing here. But no one has applied for citizenship under the new rules.”

It should be mentioned here that the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) and several other organizations in the state held protests soon after the rules of CAA were notified by the Central government last month.

The Supreme Court is slated to conduct a hearing into the CAA case on Tuesday. A bunch of petitions will be taken up by the SC for hearing together.

Earlier, the CM said that Assam will register 3-5 lakh applications under CAA for Indian citizenship. He also requested that people wait for the data involving people applying for citizenship before reacting. “Our justification for bringing CAA is that the minorities are being converted in the neighbouring country,” the CM said. (IANS)

