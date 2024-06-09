Sonia Gandhi elected as chairperson of Congress Parliamentary Party

New Delhi: Congress Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari on Saturday said that party leader Sonia Gandhi has been unanimously elected as Chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP).

"Sonia Gandhi ji has been unanimously elected as the Chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP)," Tiwari told ANI.

Earlier in the meeting, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge proposed the name of Sonia Gandhi for the post of chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party in the CPP meeting. Meawhile, party leaders Gaurav Gogoi, Tariq Anwar, and K Sudhakaran second the proposal.

The Congress Parliamentary Party meeting concluded and was held in the Central Hall of Parliament in the national capital.

Several prominent Congress leaders including UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and general secretary KC Venugopal are present at the meeting.

Several other leaders including Karti Chidambaram, Rajiv Shukla, Randeep Surjewala, Ajay Maken, former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Shashi Tharoor are also present Congress Parliamentary Party meeting.

Earlier today, the Congress Working Committee passed the resolution that party MP Rahul Gandhi should be appointed as the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, sources said on Saturday.

Rahul Gandhi won the Lok Sabha elections from Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh and Wayanad in Kerala.

Congress fought the election as part of the INDIA bloc and the parties together were able to prevent BJP from getting a majority on its own in Lok Sabha. The BJP-led NDA won 293 in the polls.

In the Lok Sabha polls in 2024, the BJP did not cross the majority mark, bagging 240 seats. The Congress, on the other hand, registered a strong improvement, winning 99 seats. While the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance won 293 seats, the INDIA bloc crossed the 230 mark, posing stiff competition, and defying all predictions. (ANI)

