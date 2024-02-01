State Cabinet approves Assam Tourism (Development and Registration) Bill, 2024

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The State Cabinet approved the Assam Tourism (Development and Registration) Bill, 2024, for revitalizing and promoting the tourism industry. It also approved the Mising Autonomous Council (Amendment) Bill, 2024, to remove the provision of village council and increase the strength of the general council while retaining the ratio of ST representation as per the existing Act. The government will lay both bills in the ensuing budget session of the Assembly.

The proposed tourism bill will bring benefits such as ensuring economic growth through the development of tourism, the growth of tourism infrastructure, providing for responsible and sustainable development of tourism, and safeguarding Assam’s cultural and natural heritage.

The Cabinet decided to ensure proper maintenance and operation of urban public water supply schemes. Such schemes located in municipalities will be transferred from the Public Health Engineering Department to urban local bodies that will henceforth operate and maintain such schemes.