State Cabinet approves Rs 1,510 crore for Assam Mala 2.0

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The State Cabinet took a slew of decisions, including approval for Rs 1,510 crore for the Assam Mala 2.0 scheme, today.

Briefing the media after the Cabinet meeting, Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah said, "The Cabinet today gave administrative approval to Rs 1,510 crore for 12 projects under Assam Mala 2.0 that were announced in the annual budget of the state presented today."

Mallabaruah said, "The Cabinet also sanctioned Rs 107 crore as interest subvention for government employees who took loans from banks under the Apon Ghar Scheme. So far, 36,626 government employees have taken bank loans amounting to Rs 5,222 crore under the scheme. The government bears 3.5 percent of the interest on the loans."

Mallabaruah said, "Vikash Yatra will be taken out in the state from March 1 to 10, 2024. The government will lay the foundation stones, perform bhoomipujan, and inaugurate 2,278 projects costing Rs 23,000 crore during the period."

He further said that Basundhara 2.0 will be closed on February 16. The government will distribute pattas to all eligible beneficiaries under this mission from February 23-29. And Mission Basundhara 3.0 will start after that, he said.

Also Read: Assam: Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah Lays Foundations for Multiple Projects