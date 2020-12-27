State panel seeks suggestions and demands from BTR public within January 15, 2021

AREA-ALTERATION PROCESS



GUWAHATI: The Assam Government's five-member Commission on the alteration process of BTR (Bodoland Territorial Region) has sought suggestions and demands from the public of the area on the inclusion and exclusion of areas from BTR within January 15, 2021.

The Commission notification seeks suggestions for the "inclusion of villages contiguous to BTR and having majority tribal population as demanded by the major Bodo organizations" and also "exclusion of villages currently under BTR which are contiguous to the non-Sixth Schedule areas and have majority of non-tribal populations".

The suggestions and demands can be submitted personally or by post at the office of the Director, Assam Institute of Research for Tribals & Scheduled Castes', Khanapara, Guwahati. The submissions must have the following details: Names of village, mouza, Revenue Circle, District, BTR and Assembly Constituencies.

After cross-checking the suggestions and demands with the last Census report, the Commission will submit its recommendations to the State government.

The development has taken place according to the 'BTR Memorandum of Settlement' signed by the Government of India (GoI), Government of Assam, Bodo organizations and the National Democratic Front of Bodoland in New Delhi on January 27, 2020.

The BTR, earlier known as the 'BTAD' (Bodoland Territorial Area Districts), is governed by the BTC (Bodoland Territorial Council).

The Commission was formed by the 'Welfare of Plain Tribes & Backward Classes Department' through a notification issued on September 29, 2020. The panel will have to submit its recommendations within six months from the date of notification.

Headed by former Assam Chief Secretary P.P. Verma, the other four members of the panel are the Administrator of BTC; the Joint Secretary, Home & Political Department (as the Secretary of the Commission); Jayanta Basumatary (vice president of the All Bodo Students' Union or ABSU), and Dalim Bhuyan (Convenor of Red Cross, Udalguri).

Sources informed The Sentinel that the Commission already had eight meetings with various stakeholders. So far, the panel members have taken the views of the ABSU, the four factions of the NDFB (National Democratic Front of Bodoland), and also the UBPO (United Bodo Peoples' Organisation). The UBPO represents the Bodo people living outside the BTR.

During the meetings with the Commission, the NDFB and the ABSU sought extension of the BTR to the areas inhabited by the Bodo people in Sonitpur and Biswanath districts. They pointed out that the Bodo-inhabited areas in these two districts are adjacent to the Udalguri district — which is under BTR.

