STF of Assam Police bags national awards in dismantling jehadi network

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: In a proud moment for Assam Police, the Special Task Force (STF) has been conferred with the Kendriya Grihmantri Dakshata Padak 2025 in the special operations category for its outstanding achievement in dismantling a Jehadi network during Operation Praghat. The prestigious national award, instituted by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), honours acts of exceptional bravery, efficiency, and distinguished service in internal security operations.

The awarded STF team includes Partha Sarathi Mahanta, Inspector General of Police and head of STF (recipient for the second time); Pranab Kumar Pegu, Additional Superintendent of Police, STF; Anurag Sarmah, Additional Superintendent of Police, STF; Kh. Satyendra Singh Hazari, Deputy Superintendent of Police, STF; Inspector Saroj Doley; Inspector Sankar Jyoti Nath; Inspector Kapil Pathak; and Inspector Vikram Basumatary.

The STF's Operation Praghat marked a major breakthrough in Assam's counter-terrorism efforts, leading to the successful crackdown on a Jehadi module that posed a grave threat to the state's internal security.

The Kendriya Grihmantri Dakshata Padak, instituted under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the guidance of Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah, was established through an MHA notification dated February 1, 2024. The award is conferred on members of police forces, security organizations, intelligence wings, and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) for exemplary performance in operational, investigative, and intelligence work.

In addition to the STF's awards, the Kendriya Grihmantri Dakshata Padak 2025 in the Investigation category has also been awarded to five officers. The awardees are Akhilesh Kumar Singh, Superintendent of Police; Phulkar Narzary, Deputy Superintendent of Police; Madhurima Das, Deputy Superintendent of Police; Prakash Sonowal, Sub-Divisional Police Officer; and Umesh Borah, Sub-Inspector.

These recognitions highlight Assam Police's growing reputation for professionalism, operational excellence, and commitment to national security.

Senior officials across the force have lauded the achievements as a testament to Assam Police's efficiency, teamwork, and unwavering dedication to upholding peace and justice.

