Strait of Hormuz Declared "Completely Open" for Commercial Shipping, But US Naval Blockade on Iran Remains

The Strait of Hormuz has been declared open for commercial shipping during a fragile ceasefire in the Middle East, even as the United States signalled it would maintain a targeted naval blockade on Iran — underscoring the conditional and uncertain nature of the development.

Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi announced the reopening via social media, linking it directly to the ceasefire agreement in Lebanon.

"In line with the ceasefire in Lebanon, the passage for all commercial vessels through Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open for the remaining period of ceasefire, on the coordinated route as already announced," Araghchi said.

Oil Prices Drop, Markets Rally on the News

The announcement triggered an immediate market reaction. Oil prices fell sharply and stock markets rallied on news that the strategic chokepoint — through which a significant share of global oil and gas supplies flow — was reopening to commercial traffic.

Before the conflict, roughly one-fifth of global oil and gas supplies passed through the strait daily, making any disruption a major driver of energy prices worldwide.

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