Strait of Hormuz Declared "Completely Open" for Commercial Shipping, But US Naval Blockade on Iran Remains

The Strait of Hormuz has been declared open for commercial shipping during a fragile ceasefire in the Middle East, even as the United States signalled it would maintain a targeted naval blockade on Iran — underscoring the conditional and uncertain nature of the development.
Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi announced the reopening via social media, linking it directly to the ceasefire agreement in Lebanon.
"In line with the ceasefire in Lebanon, the passage for all commercial vessels through Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open for the remaining period of ceasefire, on the coordinated route as already announced," Araghchi said.
The announcement triggered an immediate market reaction. Oil prices fell sharply and stock markets rallied on news that the strategic chokepoint — through which a significant share of global oil and gas supplies flow — was reopening to commercial traffic.
Before the conflict, roughly one-fifth of global oil and gas supplies passed through the strait daily, making any disruption a major driver of energy prices worldwide.
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Despite the easing of shipping restrictions, US President Donald Trump struck a decidedly guarded tone, making clear that Washington's military pressure on Iran would not be lifted yet.
"The Strait of Hormuz is completely open and ready for business and full passage. But the naval blockade will remain in full force and effect as it pertains to Iran, only, until such time as our transaction with Iran is 100 per cent complete," Trump said.
He added that he expected the process to move quickly, noting that "most of the points are already negotiated."
Military officials confirmed that the US naval operation in the region involves more than 10,000 sailors, marines, and airmen, over a dozen ships, and dozens of aircraft — highlighting the continued scale of enforcement even as diplomatic efforts advance.
Analysts and officials have cautioned that the reopening may be more limited in scope than it appears. Shipping routes remain coordinated and close to Iran's coast, suggesting that full freedom of navigation has not yet been restored and that Tehran continues to exercise a degree of control over maritime movement in the area.
The broader ceasefire — a 10-day truce between Israel and Lebanon — appears to be holding for now, though concerns remain over potential violations and the durability of the arrangement.
Diplomatic efforts are intensifying alongside the continued military posture. Trump has indicated that talks with Iran could take place soon, and has even suggested he may travel to Pakistan if a final agreement is reached there.
The developments reflect a delicate balancing act — partial reopening of a critical global shipping corridor, sustained military pressure on Iran, and fast-moving diplomacy aimed at securing a comprehensive settlement to one of the most significant geopolitical crises in recent memory.