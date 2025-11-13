Students visiting NE urged to uphold spirit of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’

NEW DELHI/ITANAGAR: Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday virtually interacted with the first batch of students participating in the Ashtalakshmi Darshan Exchange Programme in Arunachal Pradesh.

The inaugural edition brought together 39 students -- 19 from Goa and 20 from Uttarakhand -- offering them a unique opportunity to explore and experience the cultural richness of the Northeast region. Organised and funded by the DoNER Ministry and North Eastern Council (NEC), this massive exchange involves 1,280 students from 28 states and Union Territories, visiting and experiencing all 8 Northeastern states in 40 batches.

The programme aims to strengthen youth-to-youth ties and achieve the objective of fostering inter-regional understanding and cultural appreciation, in line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The DoNER Minister shared that while conceptualising this programme, it was the government's conscious resolve to ensure equal participation of boys and girls, reaffirming the commitment to inclusivity and empowerment. He described Ashtalakshmi Darshan as a distinctive cultural and educational exchange initiative under 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat', designed to strengthen emotional and cultural bonds between youth across India and the eight Northeastern states.

The programme allows students to immerse themselves in the region's languages, traditions, environment, and community life, helping them see India in its full diversity and unity. Recalling his recent visit to Ziro Valley, Scindia spoke fondly of its serene charm, saying it felt like "time slows down just enough for you to listen to the Earth." His reflections resonated with the students, many of whom shared similar impressions from their own travels through the valley and Itanagar.

During the interaction, Scindia engaged with several students on their experiences and learnings. He asked Saumya Bisht from Uttarakhand whether she would bring her family or friends to Arunachal Pradesh next time, to which she replied with a smile, "Both." Speaking with Rucha Parab from Goa about the contrasting climates, Scindia, recalling his own days as a sportsperson, remarked that "the stamina required in water is different from the ground, and altogether different in the mountains," switching briefly to Marathi in a warm exchange that surprised the students. Deepani from Goa described her experience in Ziro Valley as deeply positive and memorable. Responding to Aviral from Haldwani, who reflected on India's diverse culture and heritage, the minister said, "It is the responsibility of this generation to pass on this spirit to the next generation." Navneet Rawat suggested having more field visits along with lectures while Evangeline Menoka added that future groups could also explore other tribes and lifestyles across Arunachal Pradesh for a more diverse experience.

Students from Rajiv Gandhi University in Arunachal Pradesh, including a My Bharat Awardee (2023-24), also shared their experiences of interacting with participants from Goa and Uttarakhand, describing it as a valuable exchange of ideas and friendship. In his closing remarks, the Minister commended the enthusiasm of the students and encouraged them to share their experiences widely. He said, "You are the first batch and alumni of the Ashtalakshmi Darshan journey, the torchbearers of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'. Carry this experience with you, keep these friendships alive, and continue to be ambassadors of unity and understanding." He urged the participants to tell their families and friends about the people, traditions, and beauty of Arunachal Pradesh, reminding them that the Northeast does not only need tourists, but friends who understand and celebrate its culture.

The Ashtalakshmi Darshan Exchange Programme stands as a testament to the government's commitment to promoting cultural integration, youth engagement and national unity. It continues to reflect the essence of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' and the shared vision of a Viksit Bharat 2047. Meanwhile, on November 7, Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General K.T. Parnaik, (Retd.) interacted with the visiting students from Goa and Uttarakhand at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar. The Governor appreciated the vision behind the programme, describing Ashtalakshmi Darshan as a far-sighted initiative that brings together the youth of the Northeastern Region and the rest of India. (IANS)

Also Read: Raj Bhavan Marks Goa Statehood Day Under Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat