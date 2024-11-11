Study tours give all stakeholders chance to be heard: Waqf JPC chief

Bhubaneswar: Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) Chairman on Waqf Amendment bill Jagdambika Pal on Sunday dismissed allegations of impropriety and defended the study tours by him and other committee members.

Stating that not every committee member needs to be present during the meetings and study tours as they might have other commitments, he told ANI, "Even during Parliament sessions, it never happens that all MPs are present during every debate of every session... The purpose of the study tour of the JPC is not if all members are present or not. The purpose is to give the administration, waqf board, minority commissions and all stakeholders of the state it visits, a chance to be heard."

Saying that study tours are a means of "informal discussions," he maintained that there is no need for a quorum between the members.

"Study tours are a means of informal discussions and there is no need for a quorum... After the formation of JPC, Karnataka Waqf Board notices to farmers of the state have gone up by 38 per cent," he said.

He further hit out at the Congress-led government in Karnataka, saying that the minority minister in the state is going beyond his power and allowing Waqf tribunals.

"The state government's minority minister has started setting up Waqf tribunals in every district... The minister is going beyond his power to go ahead with the Waqf proceedings," the JPC chairman said.

Pal visited Karnataka on November 7, visiting Vijayapura on the request of BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, and attended a protest organised by farmers, MLAs and former MPs. Pal addressed the people protesting against the alleged land grab by Waqf Board and said he listened to their problems.

The BJP has alleged that Waqf designations were added to land records for 44 properties in Indi and Chadachan taluks of Vijayapura district without proper notification, following a meeting between Karnataka Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan and district officials.

Another JPC member, Brij Lal hit out at the Opposition MPs, saying that it is just their "agenda" to disrupt JPC meetings.

"Causing hindrances during the JPC meetings is just their political agenda... Here we listen to the stakeholders and work based on reports... Waqf Amendment Bill was formed so that land grabbing in the name of Waqf is stopped. We have given powers to the Collector, which earlier rested with Waqf surveyors... We cannot let anyone roam around like an untamed horse so that they can grab the lands of farmers in Karnataka in the name of Waqf," he told ANI.

JPC member and Congress MP Jaiwaid criticised the study tours on Sunday.

When we saw that our opinions were not being considered, we were left with no other option but to boycott it, so we are not participating in any tour. I think out of 31 members, 12-14 (are not participating). So, when 1/3rd of the members are not there, what is the use of it? You have to hear both types of opinions," he told ANI. (ANI)

