Subsisting without salary: Probe into income sources of 59 SIs & ASIs

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A big question is bugging the state government as to how a section of sub-inspectors (SIs) and assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) are living smoothly without getting any salary for the past several months or even years. So, the government is mulling a probe into their sources of income.

According to official sources, when any SI or ASI is transferred to another place, they have to submit their case diary, service pistol, ammunition, etc. After they submit these items, they get their last pay certificate from the authorities concerned. Based on their last pay certificate, they can then draw their next salary.

Sources said that, however, it has come to the notice of their superiors that 59 SIs and ASIs have not received their last pay certificate as they are yet to submit their case diary. Some have not received their last pay certificate for periods ranging from six months to four years. As a result, their salaries are held up. Interestingly, they have not even requested that their salaries be released.

The Home Department is now trying to figure out how these police officers are subsisting without getting a salary for the past several months or years, as the case may be. A fact-finding mission may be started soon to arrive at an answer.

Sources have pointed out that some senior officials are also to blame as they have not pursued the matter, even though the case diaries, which are used for investigations, have yet to be submitted by these officers for months or even years altogether.

