Superfoods that you should add to your diet, Check Here

MUMBAI: There are some foods which possess a certain amount of nutrients required by a certain part of our body and then there are superfoods, which are packed with a multitude of vitamins beneficial for our entire body. These gems impact our overall health and can be used in a variety of ways. We have combined a list of superfoods which you should definitely add to your diet. Eat them now, thank us years later!



Flaxseeds

Don't get fooled by their size, these tiny brown seeds are packed with nutrients. The high content of omega-3 fatty acid increases the body's natural production of oil and helps keep skin moisturized. It's a great superfood to facilitate weight loss. Adding to that they're cholesterol free, hence extremely good for your heart. Hair loss is another common problem faced by us and these seeds are the best way to promote healthy hair.

Coconuts

Coconut oil is the god of superfoods. When it comes to this multi-purpose food, nothing comes close. It can be used for cooking, beauty, eating and any other thing imaginable. Coconut oil is a great moisturizer present in body lotions, face creams or is even directed applied to the skin. Rich in vitamins, minerals and fiber it's an amazing addition to your diet as well.

Papaya

The Instagram-worthy fruit shaded in orange and yellow is another superfood to add to your basket. With high papain content, it's widely used in skin whitening mask, creams and lotions. Papaya is rich in vitamin A, C and E which mean that papayas are helpful in preventing health problems such as diabetic heart disease. Papaya juice is great for women with an irregular cycle as it can help normalize the cycle. Lastly, it's a great source to build your immunity as well.

Quinoa

The beauty food' your skin needs. Quinoa both helps in the production of collagen making skin more elastic and healthy helping your skin fight signs of ageing such as wrinkles, age spots, etc. Another profound benefit would be it's sebum regulating properties which help you fight acne with the grace of a Queen!

Aloe Vera

Just as amazing as coconuts, Aloe Vera is the king of multi- purpose food. The gel extracted from the interior part of the plant is an elixir of goodness. It is used in a variety of products to treat skin problems, acne, scarring and sunburn. Aloe Vera gel can even be used as a standalone product to improve the skin's texture and slow down aging. Drinking Aloe Vera juice helps in curing constipation and heartburn, it also provides digestive benefits along with clear skin. (Agencies)

