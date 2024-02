Staff Reporter

Guwahati: For the withdrawal of Rs 23,979 crore, 47 lakh, 94 thousand from and out of the Consolidated Fund of the state of Assam for the financial year 2023-24, the Assam Appropriation (No.I) Bill, 2024, was passed on the floor of the Assembly on Thursday. With the passing of this bill, the supplementary budget for the year 2023-24 was passed.

