Supreme Court begins special Lok Adalat for resolving disputes amicably

New Delhi: With the aim of bringing down the backlog of cases pending before the Supreme Court, the apex court has begun its five-day special Lok Adalat from Monday.

Organizing the Lok Adalat to commemorate the 75th year of its establishment, the apex court is organizing Lok Adalat from July 29 to August 3.

The top court had encouraged citizens to take part in the Lok Adalat for resolving disputes voluntarily and amicably.

For the convenience of members of the bar, litigants, and all stakeholders, the Registry, Supreme Court of India has created separate, dedicated video conference links for Special Lok Adalat in Courts Nos. 1 to 7 for the week.

The Special Lok Adalat is to be held every day after 2 pm, and will have two Supreme Court judges, along with a senior advocate, and one Advocate-on-Record to hear the case. Litigants will also be there in the court for their cases.

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud had urged citizens, who have pending cases before the Supreme Court, to take part in the Special Lok Adalat to get their disputes resolved amicably and speedily.

Lok Adalats are an essential part of the judicial system, facilitating alternative dispute resolution to expedite and encourage amicable settlements.

Cases having elements of settlement, including those relating to matrimonial and property disputes, motor accident claims, land acquisition, compensation, service and labour which are pending before the Supreme Court would be taken up to facilitate speedy disposal.

As of date, the Supreme Court registry has culled out over 2,200 cases that will be listed over five days beginning July 29. Seven courts are dedicated for holding Special Lok Adalat.

Out of 2,200 cases, 911 cases are related to motor accident claims.

Law minister Arjun Ram Meghwal informed Parliament last week that the pendency of cases in Supreme Court has increased 35 per cent in the past five years, from 59,859 in 2019 to 80,765 till the end of 2023, That means the pending cases have increased by over 20,900 in the past five years. (ANI)

Also Read: New Delhi: CJI DY Chandrachud announces Lok Adalat from July 29 (sentinelassam.com)