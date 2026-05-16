Supreme Court Calls for Rationalisation of Soaring Airfares

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday orally remarked that there has to be some "rationalisation" in airfares charged by private airlines, while hearing a PIL seeking regulatory guidelines to check unpredictable fluctuations in ticket prices and additional charges during festive seasons and holidays. "Try to give some relief to people. On the same day, flights to the same destination - one airline charges Rs 8,000 while another charges Rs 18,000 in economy class. There has to be some rationalisation," a Bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who appeared on behalf of the Centre and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). (IANS)

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