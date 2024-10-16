Supreme Court gives 3 weeks to NTF to recommend on doctors’ safety

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted the National Task Force (NTF) three weeks to submit its recommendations on ensuring safe working conditions for medical professionals.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, also comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, expressed concern over the lack of progress by the court-constituted NTF. The court observed that no NTF meetings had taken place since the first week of September.

The bench urged the Centre to take proactive steps to ensure that the NTF completes its task in a timely manner.

"NTF meetings shall henceforth be held at regular intervals. All subgroups must convene frequently so that the court can be updated with the NTF's tentative recommendations, including those from its subgroups, by the next hearing," the bench directed, setting a deadline of three weeks for the submission of an interim status report. The case has been adjourned until after the Diwali vacation.

The Supreme Court was hearing a suo motu petition related to the rape and murder of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, West Bengal. On August 20, the court established the NTF to devise an action plan to prevent violence against medical professionals and improve their working conditions.

The court also instructed the West Bengal government to provide details on its recruitment of civic police volunteers and the measures taken to prevent their deployment in sensitive institutions.

Meanwhile, Senior Advocate Rakesh Dwivedi informed the Supreme Court that West Bengal had filed an affidavit, assuring the court that security upgrades at RG Kar Medical College would be completed by October 31. Dwivedi also confirmed that security improvements at all 28 medical colleges in West Bengal would be finalised by October 25. The state government further noted that a state-level grievance redressal committee had been established to conduct security audits, and additional security personnel had been deployed in hospitals.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the court that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had filed a chargesheet against the accused, Sanjoy Roy, in connection with the rape and murder at RG Kar Medical College. The relevant court had taken cognisance of the chargesheet. The CBI also updated the court on its ongoing investigation into financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College. The Supreme Court allowed both investigations to continue and requested the CBI to submit further status reports within three weeks. (ANI)

