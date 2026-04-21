Supreme Court Issues Notice on PIL Seeking Ban on Election Freebies

The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to the Central government, the Election Commission of India, and the Comptroller and Auditor General on a Public Interest Litigation seeking a ban on the announcement of "irrational freebies" by political parties before elections.

A bench of Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi ordered that the petition be tagged with a batch of similar pending matters for hearing.

What the PIL Demands

The petition, filed by advocate Narendra Goswami, seeks a declaration that promising or distributing freebies from public funds as electoral inducements constitutes "bribery" and a "corrupt practice" under Section 123(1) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

The plea argues that the growing trend of electoral promises — including cash doles, consumer goods, and other material benefits — amounts to what it describes as a "systemic, sophisticated and State-sanctioned bribe" that undermines the constitutional framework of free and fair elections.

"This is not a mere petition; it is a clarion call… to prevent the soul of the Indian Republic from being bartered away, election after election," the plea stated, warning that India risks becoming an "auction house" where votes are exchanged for material inducements.

Also Read: Are we not creating a class of parasites? Supreme Court flags freebies